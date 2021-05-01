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How to lose weight ,
wellnes4all
wellnes4all
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12 views • May 01, 2021
Lose weight fast. This video is on how to lose belly fat, how to lose weight fast, lose weight and weight loss diet.
WHAT IS BELLY FAT:
You see the problem is that fat, isn’t just the inch you can pinch known as subcutaneous fat the real danger is the fact that’s in your abdomen and surrounding your internal organs known as visceral fat. Studies have shown visceral fat puts us at higher risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and in women, it’s even shown to increase the risk of breast cancer.
DIET PORTION SIZE EXPLAINED:
Now, this diet comes from a study done in Oxford, and to help participants reduce the amount they were eating, they were encouraged to measure portions based on the size of their hands. For more click the link below https://sites.google.com/view/loseweight6weeks/home
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weight loss journeyhow to lose weightweight loss tips
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