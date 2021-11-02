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Real Estate Marketing - E-Course - How to list the For Sale By Owner
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47 views • November 02, 2021
My name is Ramiro Ramirez, managing real estate broker, consultant and trainer; and over the last quarter of a century I’ve helped thousands of real estate agents close millions of dollars in sales by optimizing their results with my software and systems.
As the creator of Real Estate Power Tools and Creation Source Software, I’ve gained the trust of the best trainers, agents and movers in the industry; and I’ve leveraged those connections to continually improve upon my systems.
If you’re looking to grow your real estate practice exponentially and END the PAIN associated with finding new clients after every single deal; I have something really special for you. I help real estate professionals increase production exponentially without cold-calling, door-knocking or sitting at the floor-time desk.
As the creator of Real Estate Power Tools and Creation Source Software, I’ve gained the trust of the best trainers, agents and movers in the industry; and I’ve leveraged those connections to continually improve upon my systems.
If you’re looking to grow your real estate practice exponentially and END the PAIN associated with finding new clients after every single deal; I have something really special for you. I help real estate professionals increase production exponentially without cold-calling, door-knocking or sitting at the floor-time desk.
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