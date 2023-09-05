Create New Account
Burning British Challenger 2 tank of the 82nd Airborne Division of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Burning British Challenger 2 tank of the 82nd Airborne Division of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction.

 Found this too. 

Tick it off the list, a total loss, Challenger II destroyed, reported outside Robotnye in recent days

That's the 2nd of the 3 big western tanks, guess we are just waiting for Abrams to enter the battle and for it's first record loss now to complete the set


russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

