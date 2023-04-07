Create New Account
24 Nations Want to Join BRICS, SCO Alliance, All Shifting away from the Dollar
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
Published 17 hours ago |
24 Nations Want to Join BRICS, SCO Alliance, All Shifting away from the Dollar.

Only group that can Crush USA and NATO’s Atrocity

second clip recorded live broadcast,

april, 1, 2023

SAUDI ARABIA MOVES TOWARDS JOINING SCO ALLIANCE WITH CHINA AND RUSSIA

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8I1PBMXdZEgW/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Saudi Arabia has been moving towards joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organisations, a Eurasian economic and security alliance that counts China, Russia, India, Pakistan and four other central Asian nations as full members. The Saudi cabinet has approved a decision to become a so-called dialogue partner of the organization amid strengthening ties with Beijing.

