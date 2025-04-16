Drone footage shows how Paratroopers from the Russian Airborne Forces, seize control of Pyatikhatki at the same time Ukrainian troops are trapped in firing positions, fortifying themselves in houses and underground passages. The Russian Defense Ministry released the video on April 14, 2025, of combat progress on a changing battlefield, where Paratroopers led by the commander of the Novorossiysk battalion "Gvozd", work to liberate Pyatikhatki by capturing the main Ukrainian stronghold, consolidating a wider area, thus taking over the Ukrainian route to the city of Zaporozhye The liberation of Pyatikhatki, is believed to weaken the Ukrainian defense line, and disrupt logistics supplied by NATO which is strained, with losses continuing to mount. Meanwhile for a lesson, the commander of the Novorossiysk battalion will share details about the liberation of Pyatikhatki at the end of the video.

Footage shows the skills of Russian UAV operators, allowing the current Paratroopers to capture Ukrainian strongholds in the settlement. The enemy troops received the blows with great accuracy, even though they scattered when attacked, making defenses right inside the houses, making underground passages and under the houses. The enemy troops were in a high level of panic, they fled directly to the firing positions through underground tunnels and in houses, then attacked including with Russian explosives, destroying those trapped during the attack. The supremacy of the drones paralyzed the Ukrainian defense, then the Paratroopers cleared the remaining enemy troops from house to house, and raised the Russian Flag, indicating control over the settlement. This development changed the battlefield, especially on Zaporozhye front, having a major impact on the morale of Kiev, which recently carried out desperate strikes on Russian energy facilities.

