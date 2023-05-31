Create New Account
Xi Jinping: Prepare for Worst-Case Scenario
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the people of China to brace for the worst-case scenario to happen anytime soon between China and the USA. His warning follows a close encounter over the South China sea between an American spy plane and a Chinese fighter jet.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/31/23


