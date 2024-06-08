RT News June 8, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 8, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Ukrainian strikes kill 22 people in residential areas of the Kherson region, just hours after another deadly attack on the city of Lugansk. Russia points the finger at the West for disregarding civilian lives in Ukraine and Russia. Vladimir Putin insists Russia is steering clear of escalating any nuclear rhetoric and calls for dialogue with the West, that's despite Washington's plans to increase its nuclear arsenal. RT speaks with a Palestinian journalist, who's recent assault at an Israeli nationalist march in Jerusalem highlights the violence members of the news media face in the region.