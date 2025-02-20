BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
OVER 90% OF EXPROPRIATED FARMS HAVE FAILED UNDER NEW BLACK BENEFICIARIES 🌍 WILLEM PETZER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
90 views • 2 months ago

In light of the South Africa government’s new Expropriation law it is extremely important to get the message out that almost all of the previous attempts were complete failures where the previously successful farms ended up being barren inusable land.


Please share this message as far as possible!


Sign our petition in support of Trump taking action against the ANC's racial discrimination: https://forms.gle/hEXJ2WrDEUz53B5b7


Be sure to join the Willem Petzer WhatsApp group for more relevant information by sending your name and surname to our Whatsapp number: 064 545 9047


Source: https://youtu.be/Z0BrMmNWb2U

white genocidecrop failuremulti pronged attackwillem petzerexpropriated south african farmland
