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Sovereign Citizen - The FBI's Inversion of the Natural
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The term
"sovereign" is used by police in this case to refer to someone who
travels without their car being registered, lacking insurance, and
without a license. The traveler asserts they are free beings and have
the right to travel the road freely without contracting with the state
(that means having registration, a drivers license, ect..) [insert clips
of police saying sovereign] The FBI is the one who is inverting the
word as a derogatory term to suggest that this person is a terrorist.
[read their pdf this is what the FBI defines as sovereign]. This is for
the left-brained people. Most, if not all, police operate on an
overmasculine-dominated left brain. the police are using this term
without having looked it up. When you go into Blacks' law dictionary
4thedition, it defines sovereign as "SOVEREIGN. A person, body, or state
in which independent and supreme authority is vested; a chief ruler
with supreme power; a king or other ruler with limited power" p1568
There
you have it, even in a law dictionary its defined as one who has
supreme authority. This is to imply supreme power and independence over
one's self, and not a terrorist like the FBI claims.
On May 3,
1940, President Franklin Roosevelt signed a joint resolution making the
third Sunday in May “I Am An American Citizenship Day.” In the preamble
it reads:
Whereas some two million young men and women in the
United States each year reach the age of twenty-one years, and Whereas
it is desirable that the sovereign citizens of our Nation be prepared
for the responsibilities and impressed with the significance of their
status in our self-governing Republic: Therefore be it.
The
president of the United States is using the word sovereign in a
coming-of-responsibilities context. The police and the FBI are not as
knowledgeable or wise as the president and cannot redefine terms. This
video was made to educate the police that the FBI is lying to you and
you should do your due diligence and look up these terms before
foolishly using them.
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