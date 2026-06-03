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Sovereign Citizen - The FBI's Inversion of the Natural
Angelino
Angelino
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The term "sovereign" is used by police in this case to refer to someone who travels without their car being registered, lacking insurance, and without a license. The traveler asserts they are free beings and have the right to travel the road freely without contracting with the state (that means having registration, a drivers license, ect..) [insert clips of police saying sovereign] The FBI is the one who is inverting the word as a derogatory term to suggest that this person is a terrorist. [read their pdf this is what the FBI defines as sovereign]. This is for the left-brained people. Most, if not all, police operate on an overmasculine-dominated left brain. the police are using this term without having looked it up. When you go into Blacks' law dictionary 4thedition, it defines sovereign as "SOVEREIGN. A person, body, or state in which independent and supreme authority is vested; a chief ruler with supreme power; a king or other ruler with limited power" p1568
There you have it, even in a law dictionary its defined as one who has supreme authority. This is to imply supreme power and independence over one's self, and not a terrorist like the FBI claims.

On May 3, 1940, President Franklin Roosevelt signed a joint resolution making the third Sunday in May “I Am An American Citizenship Day.” In the preamble it reads:

Whereas some two million young men and women in the United States each year reach the age of twenty-one years, and Whereas it is desirable that the sovereign citizens of our Nation be prepared for the responsibilities and impressed with the significance of their status in our self-governing Republic: Therefore be it.

The president of the United States is using the word sovereign in a coming-of-responsibilities context. The police and the FBI are not as knowledgeable or wise as the president and cannot redefine terms. This video was made to educate the police that the FBI is lying to you and you should do your due diligence and look up these terms before foolishly using them.


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fbipolicesatanismsovereigncitizeninversion
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