Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3020a - [CB] Believes They Have The Upper Hand By Nationalizing The Banks, It Has Begun
151 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3020a - March 14, 2023

[CB] Believes They Have The Upper Hand By Nationalizing The Banks, It Has Begun

The more the [CB]/[WEF] pushes the worse it gets for them, they are not in control, Trump and the patriots are. They are being brought down a path that will destroy their entire system. The exposure of the economic system and the corrupt banking system has already begun.

Most of artwork that are included with these videos have been created by X22 Report and they are used as a representation of the subject matter. The representative artwork included with these videos shall not be construed as the actual events that are taking place.

Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement
--> http://ketowithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!  



Keywords
digital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket