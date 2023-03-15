X22 REPORT Ep. 3020a - [CB] Believes They Have The Upper Hand By Nationalizing The Banks, It Has Begun

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3020a - March 14, 2023
[CB] Believes They Have The Upper Hand By Nationalizing The Banks, It Has Begun
The more the [CB]/[WEF] pushes the worse it gets for them, they are not in control, Trump and the patriots are. They are being brought down a path that will destroy their entire system. The exposure of the economic system and the corrupt banking system has already begun.
Most of artwork that are included with these videos have been created by X22 Report and they are used as a representation of the subject matter. The representative artwork included with these videos shall not be construed as the actual events that are taking place.
Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement
--> http://ketowithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.