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666: Titan Sub Disaster Decoded
Max Plageus: Witness of Truth
Max Plageus: Witness of Truth
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86 views • August 11, 2023

Did you think that the Titan sub disaster was a rather odd distraction from the normal news? Did you have trouble understanding why billionaires, some of which had previous family ties to the sinking of the original Titanic and the Federal Reserve? Or why anyone would seal themselves up in a metal coffin for a week with no bathroom but a bucket to piss and s--t in? Did it seem to you to be a psyop or planned murder/sacrifice to Poesidon/Leviathan? 




In this video I hope to instill in you with what I found, so that you can make a better decision on this incident, and come to the best possible conclusion of your own. My insight comes from YAH Himself and I simply share what gifts YAH, my ABBA, has blessed me with, such as wisdom, knowledge, faith, prophesy, gift of tongues, interpretation of tongues. My love of languages is something ABBA wants me to use to help others to become closer to the Logos/the Word/Jesus Christ. I hope these lessons help you in your walk with the LORD! 

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federal reservepsyop666godstitanicsolomonritual murdersubwormtitanshamir
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