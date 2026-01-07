Values and Integrity in Business with John Roy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In an industry chasing shortcuts, Dawson Knives stands on discipline, gratitude, and integrity. Faith-driven leadership isn’t a weakness—it’s a competitive advantage. By prioritizing values first and profits second, they build products (and people) that last. True success comes from principles that don’t bend under pressure.
#Integrity #Leadership #ValuesDriven #FaithAndWork #LongTermThinking
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport