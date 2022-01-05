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Music of the criminal St. Petersburg in Russia
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25 views • January 05, 2022
https://youtu.be/Xvj-0_P0SIw
On this day, I first talked to Igor Kornelyuk
Videography of the wedding on July 5, 2013.
On this day, for the first time I talked live with Igor Kornelyuk!
Thank you so much for the great emotions!
Music Igor Kornelyuk - The city that does not exist
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Original and editorial versions of the copyright video content for blogs Ship Shard
(video, animation, videography, filming, videoproduction, business, movies, tv, mobilography, art, creation, photography, director, producer, media, IT, creative, creativity, culture, backstage, content creation, brands, lifehack, entertainment)
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
On this day, I first talked to Igor Kornelyuk
Videography of the wedding on July 5, 2013.
On this day, for the first time I talked live with Igor Kornelyuk!
Thank you so much for the great emotions!
Music Igor Kornelyuk - The city that does not exist
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Original and editorial versions of the copyright video content for blogs Ship Shard
(video, animation, videography, filming, videoproduction, business, movies, tv, mobilography, art, creation, photography, director, producer, media, IT, creative, creativity, culture, backstage, content creation, brands, lifehack, entertainment)
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
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