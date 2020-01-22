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WHO was BERTHA DUDDE? Prophet of the END TIMES - Autobiography
THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH
THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH
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63 views • January 22, 2020
Who was Bertha Dudde? - Prophet of the End Times - Autobiography

God is still speaking today to people who are receptive to His Word. As in the past God also reveals Himself in this present time, far away and unnoticed by worldly attention.

True prophesy is a gift of the Holy Spirit, it is God’s gift which requires true discipleship of Jesus Christ.

One of Jesus Christ’s promises is:
(John 14, 21):

‘He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth Me: and he that loveth Me shall be loved by My Father, and I will love him, and will manifest Myself to him.’

‘I will pour out My Spirit on all flesh; and servants and handmaidens shall prophesy.’ (Joel 2:28, 29)

‘I will remain with you always until the end of time.… But the comforter, which is the holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.’

On the basis of these conditions and promises it was possible for Bertha Dudde’s received transcripts to enter our world and also to be published on this homepage.

From 1937 until her death in 1965 Bertha Dudde was permitted to receive and write down 9000 individual proclamations.

The transcripts received by Bertha Dudde revealed God Himself in Jesus Christ, the living Word of God.... The Eternal Word Himself speaks to us humans here on earth....

http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/...
Keywords
bibledeathgodheavenlovecrosshelljesussatanlighttruthlifeearthrapturedamnationdisciplesworshipsoulantichristlordimmortalityredeemerluciferkinggolgotha
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