Gordon Chang: CCP’s Rocket & Space Program Shows Its Attempt To Take Solar System

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5/9/2021 Gordon Chang: The CCP not only has ambition over the world like the South China Sea, its rocket and space program shows its attempt to take the solar system. The US’s partnering with CCP China in the space program will only further their advances.