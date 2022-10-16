California Disallows Confessions via Rap; Throws Out 2014 Murder + Bill Cosby Verdicts

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Progressives in the state of California recently disallowed confessions via wrap to be admitted as evidence in the courtroom, because of equity + racism and yadda yadda yadda.
Apparently, a 2014 murder, and a Bill Cosby conviction or thrown out because of racial bias an animus.
Key + Peele help illustrate this here, with Gun Rack's slaying of Darnell White.
original source: https://news.yahoo.com/california-just-made-it-harder-to-use-rap-lyrics-as-criminal-evidence-will-more-states-follow-215301918.html
#rap #california #woke
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