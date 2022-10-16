Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
California Disallows Confessions via Rap; Throws Out 2014 Murder + Bill Cosby Verdicts
23 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published a month ago |

Progressives in the state of California recently disallowed confessions via wrap to be admitted as evidence in the courtroom, because of equity + racism and yadda yadda yadda. Apparently, a 2014 murder, and a Bill Cosby conviction or thrown out because of racial bias an animus. Key + Peele help illustrate this here, with Gun Rack's slaying of Darnell White. original source: https://news.yahoo.com/california-just-made-it-harder-to-use-rap-lyrics-as-criminal-evidence-will-more-states-follow-215301918.html #rap #california #woke MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
free speechcaliforniabill cosbydemocratsprogressivesmarxistfirst amendmentwokeus politicsactivist judgesconfessioncovidcovid vaccinewoke ideologyab 2098key and peelerap confessiongun rackmost inquisitionbill cosby convictionbill cosby rapdarnell simmonsactivist courts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket