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DR. ARDIS DIRE WARNING: THE CDC KNOWS CHILDREN WILL BE DAMAGED & PARALYZED BY FLU SHOTS
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108 views • September 02, 2021
DR. ARDIS DIRE WARNING: THE CDC KNOWS CHILDREN WILL BE DAMAGED & PARALYZED BY FLU SHOTS
CDC predicts there will be outbreak of Polio like disease in the coming months - children will be paralyzed by polio from flu shots.
Keep your kids away from criminals in the white coats and their needle!
CDC predicts there will be outbreak of Polio like disease in the coming months - children will be paralyzed by polio from flu shots.
Keep your kids away from criminals in the white coats and their needle!
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