Yes, It's Time to Divorce From NATO and Have a Trial Separation With Europe

With the fall of the Soviet Union came the end of the need for America's involvement in NATO. We should have left decades ago. Some believe we never should have been involved at all.
Now, any notion that our membership in NATO serves the national interest must be reconsidered.