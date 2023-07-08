Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ANNOUNCEMENT - Sacred Purity Just Relaunched MMS!
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
203 Subscribers
24 views
Published Saturday

Worldwide Supplier For MMS + Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF
How To Perfectly Activate MMS! (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bit.ly/3iTjWXD


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this & find information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


ANNOUNCEMENT - Sacred Purity Just Relaunched MMS!


For quite a while now the sponsor of my videos Sacred Purity had to stop selling their MMS + Activator product worldwide due to some issues they were having and during this time I keep getting endless amounts of people asking me when they would start offering this product worldwide again.


And honestly have had no idea when they would because they did not know either but they just recently announced to me they have finally relaunched this product on their website and it's being shipped worldwide, I talk about this extensively in this video and I give you a 10% off discount code for my viewers only that will last for the next 24 hours.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
mmsmms detoxhealing with mmsmiracle mineral solutionmms jim humblehow to take mmsmms protocolmms protocolsmms benefitsmms baby bottle protocolmms hourly dosewhy you need to take mms every houris it safe to take mmsmms experiencemms testimonialmms sun fruit danwhat mms protocolhow to safely take mmshow often should you take mmsmms daily protocol

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket