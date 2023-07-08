Worldwide Supplier For MMS + Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html





The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF

How To Perfectly Activate MMS! (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bit.ly/3iTjWXD





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this & find information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





ANNOUNCEMENT - Sacred Purity Just Relaunched MMS!





For quite a while now the sponsor of my videos Sacred Purity had to stop selling their MMS + Activator product worldwide due to some issues they were having and during this time I keep getting endless amounts of people asking me when they would start offering this product worldwide again.





And honestly have had no idea when they would because they did not know either but they just recently announced to me they have finally relaunched this product on their website and it's being shipped worldwide, I talk about this extensively in this video and I give you a 10% off discount code for my viewers only that will last for the next 24 hours.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno