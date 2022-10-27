Create New Account
What Happens Next If GOP Takes the House and Senate?
Wide Angle with Brendon Fallon | EPOCH TV

Record-high inflation, soaring energy and food costs, rising crime rates, an open border with millions of unvetted foreigners spreading across America, and the threat of nuclear war with Russia: These are the costs of President Joe Biden's policies. Now that voters seem ready to reject the Democrats in mass, what can Republicans do to return America to normalcy?

In this forward-looking episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith forecast next month’s midterm election and what’s likely to follow—including possible Biden impeachment.




