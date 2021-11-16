Hope Through Prophecy brings to you 7 Incredible Bible Facts that will blow your mind!!

Description from Hope Through Prophecy

These 7 Bible facts help you learn the truth about the reliability of the Bible! Can the Bible be trusted? See how Bible Prophecy, the Dead Sea Scrolls, The Meesha Stele, scientific discoveries, and more reveal if the Old Testament and New Testament of the Bible can be trusted!

The Bible has been the most controversial book in human history. It has been burned, banned, belittled, and attacked, but it still stands! Some claim that it is not rational or intelligent to believe the Bible. This video addresses those claims and helps you to decide for yourself if is reasonable to accept the Bible as truth.

Throughout the ages, men such as William Tyndale, John Huss, John Wycliffe, and many more have shed their blood for the Bible. Did they die in vain? Is the Bible that sits on your desk truly the inspired Word of God? The Bible does not teach that individuals should have a blind faith devoid of evidence. Isaiah 1:18 reads “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord…” This video strives to reveal if there truly is evidence in which we can base our faith on. It's important that we are aware of this evidence: 1 Peter 3:15 reads “…be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you…”



I look forward to seeing your reactions to this video, and to reading your favorite Bible verses!