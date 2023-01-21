Was Gang Stalked while Making Video about Gang Stalking

I did enjoy a nice dinner after being stalked. Police being paid DHS fund to get me fired from my job over a month ago, rip me off, & are trying to get me evicted after stealing at least $10,000 of all I have left in this world. So, I did not have money to have bought myself dinner. I should be a multi-millionaire. My video channel: https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick





Text w/ video:



I can't walk out to my vehicle, throw away trash, make a phone call outside the building where I live Salem, NH.

I talked about the Int'l Police Union in a very negative way, here:

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick

I was talking about Wally Henderson being gang stalked in Ludlow Mass 1970 after he built a room for me in my parents' basement me age 6.

This is what was done to me in a 48 hour period, video:

https://rumble.com/v21opbm-does-dhs-spy-on-and-rip-you-off-for-rothschild-bankers-in-china.html

Court Guards didn't want to let me into Derry NH Court, Clerks wouldn't give me paperwork to sue. White Heterosexual Male Conservatives can't make complaints at Derry NH, don't know if both the police officers I talked to are Lesbians, or not.

But they can only nail me for something, or make something up, & refused to help me. I am blacklisted in courts by the UN & Int'l Police Union. So I can only be nailed in courts, not helped. Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QIeVu5G6TNid/

I was treated to dinner after the ordeal & didn't go into details. This happened to me in Stafford Springs, Connecticut when I owned 3 houses, had my daughter in my life, had a contracting business. I was gang stalked, repeatedly attacked.

Police wouldn't respond to 911 calls & I was railroaded to prison when I pepper sprayed a felon who demanded $30,000 cash to split w/ police & was trying to stab me in the face. Troop C Connecticut State Police had recently stolen my inheritance from my grandfather, 10,000 rolls of uncirculated silver quarters.

I was told I would go to prison & be permanently estranged from my only daughter if I ratted out police ... that was 2001.

The Gang Stalking by the DHS hasn't stopped since then. They follow me to any state I go to.

Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079