Our Lady Do Not Accept The Most Dangerous Things They Will Propose! They Want To Control Your Mind!

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered Jul 26, 2022 Our Lady to Gisella Cardia on July 16th, 2022:
Satan’s chain will be stronger — do not accept the most dangerous things that they will propose to you: they want to take hold of your minds.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whn4YJhsKs8