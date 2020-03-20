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This Evil Chemical Reacts With Nearly Anything
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42 views • March 20, 2020
Manganese Heptoxide is a molecule that does not like to exist, and looks for any reason to decompose violently. In this video I feed a bunch of different stuff to this demon molecule.
DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME!
social media sillyness:
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/styro.drake
DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME!
social media sillyness:
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/styro.drake
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