CNN's Coverage Joins Weather Dramatization HALL OF SHAME

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Have you seen this yet? A CNN segment on Hurricane Ian is making the rounds on social media as critics call out what appears to be overly dramatized windy conditions. Watch the man casually walk to his car in the background and enjoy other, past HALL OF SHAME inductees…