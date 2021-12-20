EP 2739-6PM 1500 JFK ASSASSINATION DOCS RELEASED; 10,000 HELD UNTIL 2022  

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The 1,491 documents were released in keeping with a federal statute that calls for the government to release the records in its possession concerning the Kennedy assassination. They include secret CIA cables, internal memos, and other documents linked to the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination of Kennedy in Dallas, for which gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested. Oswald then died when he was shot about two days later, killed by a nightclub owner and alleged mob associate Jack Ruby. Many of the files shed light on Oswald’s Soviet and Cuban embassy visits, and mention tensions between the United States and Cuba, and a statement from leader Fidel Castro about possible danger to U.S. leaders “if they helped in any attempt to do away with leaders of Cuba.” The documents also include discussion, in the days after the assassination, of the potential for Cuban involvement in the killing of Kennedy. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19583
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