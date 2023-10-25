DEALING WITH REBELLION AND FACING REJECTION 2. SAMUEL 20:1-26

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 20:1-26. Sheba was probably a relative of King Saul. Sheba was wicked and he caused trouble. He opposed David and he did not want him to rule the Israelites. Sheba tried to lead Israel after Absalom’s death. And he tried to divide Israel and Judah again. But this did not last for very long. He blew a trumpet to gather the Israelites to himself. The Israelite soldiers left David and they followed Sheba. But they did not go to fight David immediately. However, the men of Judah remained loyal to David. They returned to Jerusalem with David and his family.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au