DEALING WITH REBELLION AND FACING REJECTION 2. SAMUEL 20:1-26

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 20:1-26. Sheba was probably a relative of King Saul. Sheba was wicked and he caused trouble. He opposed David and he did not want him to rule the Israelites. Sheba tried to lead Israel after Absalom’s death. And he tried to divide Israel and Judah again. But this did not last for very long. He blew a trumpet to gather the Israelites to himself. The Israelite soldiers left David and they followed Sheba. But they did not go to fight David immediately. However, the men of Judah remained loyal to David. They returned to Jerusalem with David and his family.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.