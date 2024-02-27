This case is 'unraveling' for Fani Willis: Law Prof. Jonathan Turley

Constitutional Law Professor Jonathan Turley joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss developments in the case into Fani Willis and Nathan Wade's alleged misconduct and a new article by a former New York Times editor on the outlet's biases.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.