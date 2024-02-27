Create New Account
This case is 'unraveling' for Fani Willis: Law Prof. Jonathan Turley
Published 16 hours ago

Constitutional Law Professor Jonathan Turley joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss developments in the case into Fani Willis and Nathan Wade's alleged misconduct and a new article by a former New York Times editor on the outlet's biases.

Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

