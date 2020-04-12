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THROW OFF YOUR SHACKLES!
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38 views • April 12, 2020
Too many believers are in fear because of this so called pandemic, but more and more people are taking up to the fact that the "Beast System" is being implemented while people are watching "FAKE NEWS" on the telly.
Revelation 17:17 says: "For God has put it in their hearts to carry out His purpose by [a]agreeing together to surrender their kingdom to the beast, until the [prophetic] words of God will be fulfilled.", and there are reason to believe that this already has happened in the USA. Watch this video from Israeli News Live: https://youtu.be/HFZLoQ3vzYk
The intel shared in this video is being confirmed by the prophetic message from Byron Searle, shared in this video. https://byronsearle.blogspot.com/2020/04/bondage.html
Let's get out houses in order, and ready ourselves for the gathering of the Great Harvest!
Jesus is Coming SOON!
Revelation 17:17 says: "For God has put it in their hearts to carry out His purpose by [a]agreeing together to surrender their kingdom to the beast, until the [prophetic] words of God will be fulfilled.", and there are reason to believe that this already has happened in the USA. Watch this video from Israeli News Live: https://youtu.be/HFZLoQ3vzYk
The intel shared in this video is being confirmed by the prophetic message from Byron Searle, shared in this video. https://byronsearle.blogspot.com/2020/04/bondage.html
Let's get out houses in order, and ready ourselves for the gathering of the Great Harvest!
Jesus is Coming SOON!
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