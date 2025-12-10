BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ramone Talarico - THE RELIC (original song)
LYRICS: Far too long I have been doing it all wrong Dont think i ever knew Built a temple to myself IN my own private hell CHORUS: Soul searching Distracted by the all my Hopes and dreams influenced by an era past A relic fading fast 1:31-1:51 Solo VERSE 2: 1:51 1986 A child with no chance to Experience the good with the bad memories ill never have Time Flies Leaving me behind Ill never Find A place to reside BRIDGE Its an act I can Lie I will say that im alright Ill pretend Be full of life A legend Still In my own mind 3:40 Final Verse That young boy who missed out on the past At 48, Cant relate, All the instances have died. Diamond in the rough But Polished only in his mind Ego flares Wont let him surrender Has no care Its him against the System Devil's there, offering him wishes Who prevails The Man or his ambition

original songaorramone talaricothe relicprogressive metalvocal demonstration
