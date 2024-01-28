The Lone Zebra | Episode 018 | Lies vs. Truths

Where there is smoke, there’s fire? Perception. Lies vs. truths are a matter of your beliefs and what you allow to enter your world and your reality. Do you ever wonder about time, space, your beliefs and how it manifests in this thing we call “our life”. Does the life you’re living bring you joy, comfort and happiness? Do you wake up each day looking forward to what it brings? If not, something’s got to change. Are you ready? Today’s episode is going to “rock your world” in a way you won’t believe.

I’ll be diving into the subject of epigenetics, and how our genes respond to what we do, eat, think, say, feel and it manifests in ways you may not realize. Hold on to your hats, I warned you!