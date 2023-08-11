Building BRICS Nations

A reminder of a BRICS meeting in South Africa in August 2023. I comment from a South African article from March 2023. While some BRICS nations are mentioned in the article, many more have joined since.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.