Mike Adams Sermon 085 - John Ch 14 - Is CHRIST the only pathway to Heaven? If so, what happens to all the Jews?

- Houston's Giant Monkey Statue and Christian Reactions (0:00)

- Challenging the Belief in Christ as the Only Way (3:32)

- Historical and Cultural Context of Religious Beliefs (17:42)

- The Role of Morality and Good Deeds in Salvation (17:53)

- The Contradiction of Violence and Christian Teachings (19:04)

- The Universal Nature of God's Communication (25:15)

- The Conditional Love of God and the Path to Heaven (40:53)

- The Final Judgment and the Importance of Moral Behavior (43:41)

- The Role of Religious Texts and Personal Interpretation (46:23)









