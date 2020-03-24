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The Brexit in Bible Prophecy
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28 views • March 24, 2020
Does the Brexit play a significant role in Bible prophecy? Some of us on End Time Survivors think the Brexit could play a subsidiary role to the fall of America, which is of much greater significance! But we need to closely examine how it fits in to the rest of prophecy. #brexitinbibleprophecy #brexit
Let us know what you think in the comments section below, after you have watched this video.
Click here http://goo.gl/4Kpvbn to read an article which goes into more detail on this topic.
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Info:
Artist: Kevin Mcleod
Song: Aces High
Let us know what you think in the comments section below, after you have watched this video.
Click here http://goo.gl/4Kpvbn to read an article which goes into more detail on this topic.
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Info:
Artist: Kevin Mcleod
Song: Aces High
Keywords
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