Surveillance Society, Elon Musk, & Trump Transition Team Links

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Angeline Marie discusses findings on already established relationships between Elon Musk & Trump Transition players and potential links to the Surveillance Society infrastructure.
Sources:
Wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joshua_N._Haldeman
National Library of Medicine
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2485067/
Sattelogic:
https://investors.satellogic.com/board-member/howard-lutnick
https://satellogic.com/news/press-releases/satellogic-announces-multiple-launch-agreement-with-spacex-for-its-next-68-sub-meter-resolution-earth-observation-satellites/
https://satellogic.com/news/press-releases/satellogic-announces-exclusive-agreement-with-green-jurisdictional-programme-to-monitor-all-subnational-protected-areas-on-the-planet/
Reuters:
https://www.reuters.com/technology/space/musks-spacex-is-building-spy-satellite-network-us-intelligence-agency-sources-2024-03-16/
Whitney Webb article, Unlimited Hangout:
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2024/04/investigative-reports/debt-from-above-the-carbon-credit-coup/
Businesswire, press release on GREEN+:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005185/en/Satellogic-Announces-Exclusive-Agreement-with-GREEN-Jurisdictional-Programme-to-Monitor-all-Subnational-Protected-Areas-on-the-Planet
GREEN+ Program: