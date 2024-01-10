DISTURBING IMAGES: Family of woman shot dead on Gaza ‘safe route’ calls for justice Al Jazeera Newsfeed (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
https://youtu.be/qGsy2xTXpfY?si=CtAc5ZMBWXFO4W83
10 Jan 2024 #Aljazeeraenglish #News
The family of a Palestinian woman shot dead while fleeing on a designated ‘safe route’ in Gaza has told Al Jazeera they want help getting justice. Video shows Hala Khreis walking with her grandson, who was holding a white flag.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/
Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile
@AljazeeraEnglish
#Aljazeeraenglish
#News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.