DISTURBING IMAGES: Family of woman shot dead on Gaza ‘safe route’ calls for justice Al Jazeera Newsfeed (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/qGsy2xTXpfY?si=CtAc5ZMBWXFO4W83

10 Jan 2024 #Aljazeeraenglish #News

The family of a Palestinian woman shot dead while fleeing on a designated ‘safe route’ in Gaza has told Al Jazeera they want help getting justice. Video shows Hala Khreis walking with her grandson, who was holding a white flag.


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

