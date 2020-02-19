How Eclipses Work on Flat Earth

Many people think that modern astronomy’s ability to accurately predict lunar and solar eclipses is a result and proof positive of the heliocentric theory of the universe. The fact of the matter however is that eclipses have been accurately predicted by cultures worldwide for thousands of years before the “heliocentric ball-Earth” was even a glimmer in Copernicus’ imagination. Ptolemy in the 1st century A.D. accurately predicted eclipses for six hundred years on the basis of a flat, stationary Earth with equal precision as anyone living today. All the way back in 600 B.C. Thales accurately predicted an eclipse which ended the war between the Medes and Lydians, and as far back as 3000 years ago the Chaldeans, Egyptians, Indians, Chinese and others accurately predicted eclipses to within seconds of modern methods. Eclipses happen regularly with precision in 18 year cycles, so regardless of geocentric or heliocentric, flat or globe Earth cosmologies, eclipses can be accurately calculated independent of such factors.



Another assumption and supposed proof of Earth’s globular shape, heliocentrists claim that lunar eclipses are caused by the shadow of their ball-Earth occulting the Moon. The idea is that the Sun, Earth, and Moon spheres perfectly align like three billiard balls in a row so that the Sun’s light casts the Earth’s shadow onto the Moon. Unfortunately for them, this explanation is rendered completely invalid due to the fact that lunar eclipses have happened and continue to happen regularly when both the Sun and Moon are still visible together above the horizon! But for the Sun’s light to be casting Earth’s shadow onto the Moon, the three bodies must be aligned in a straight 180 degree syzygy.



As early as the time of Pliny, there are records of lunar eclipses happening while both the Sun and Moon are visible in the sky, and it continues happening during lunar eclipses to this day. In an attempt to explain away the inconsistencies in their theory, heliocentrists usually claim light refraction must be happening on a scale large enough to account for the phenomena, but even if this highly-implausible reverse-engineered damage-control explanation is accepted, it cannot explain how Earth-bound observers are supposedly able to see 12,000 miles, 180 degrees around a globular Earth to objects on the other side. The reality is eclipses are a far more occult and mysterious phenomenon than lining up three billiard balls.



Lunar eclipses only occur during full Moons when the Moon is at the crossing point of the ecliptic opposite the Sun, and Solar eclipses only occur during new Moons when the Moon is at the crossing point of the ecliptic and aligned with the Sun. Such solar and lunar conjuctions and oppositions happen a minimum of 4 times per solar year and depending on their exact altitudes and observer location will produce partial, total or annular eclipses. In ancient cosmology these lunar nodes and accompanying eclipses were personified as the gods Rahu and Ketu, often shown devouring the Sun or Moon. During solar eclipses the new Moon conjunction directly crosses the Sun causing the black-out effect, and during lunar eclipses the full Moon opposition to the Sun causes the shadowy red tint. This phenomenon is wholly celestial involving the luminaries and their regular interactions with one another, and not in any way terrestrial involving the Earth beneath our feet causing upward-casting shadows into the heavens.