Acts 14. Only those called to be Christians will understand the mysteries of the Kingdom of heaven because the religions of men are the kingdoms of men ruled over by Satan Matt. 13:11

One of the wiles of Satan is to convince men that the wisdom of men is just as good, if not better than, the wisdom from Jehovah James 3:15-18. Satan, the man of sin, the antichrist, the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4, the father of all liars, has been ruling over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be Jehovah 2 Thess. 2:4 and convincing us that the preaching of men is as good as, if not better than the preaching of Christ James 3:15-18; Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:1-11. Believing and trusting that Satan is Jehovah and that men can preach like Christ is the reason our world is falling apart, but because of free moral agency, the Lord hid away His face, power, glory, majesty, agape love, and Bible 2 Thess. 2:10-11, so that Satan could rule over this world and men could patiently learn through suffering under the preaching of men until the coming of the Lord Job; James 5:7-11; 2 Thess. 2:1-11. Jesus promised that at His second coming, we would know the Perfect Law of Liberty, that would free us from every wind of the doctrine of the preaching of men John 8:32, that He would be the only one sanctified and glorified Lev. 10:3, the only mediator/preacher between Elohim and man and that all the earth would be silent before Him Hab. 2:20. After 1680 years of denominational apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 we are in the last days or end times of the preaching of men, the perfect preacher is back wielding the Sword of the Spirit, the Bible in part Heb. 1:2; Micah 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Dan. 2:44; Dan. 12:4; Joel 3; Acts 2:17-21. We know we are in the end times of the preaching of men and the wisdom from below because Satan is now exposed as the man of sin, the antichrist, the 2nd horseman of the apocalypse pretending to be Jehovah and wielding the mega sword or every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:4; 2 Thess. 2:3-4; Rom. 5:12-21; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3:8. Those who deny the second coming till the end will be destroyed by the destroyer 1 Cor. 10:10 or space weather, as the world will be burned up on that great and terrible day of the Lord, leaving a new heaven and a new earth for the meek to inherit Matt. 5:5. The preaching of men can only bring the doctrine of men, which in turn must deny that Christ is the only mediator between Elohim 1 Tim. 2:5. For those who hate me for teaching that it is not in man to guide his paths Jer. 10:23; Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20ff, please consider that your respect of persons, wisdom from below James 3:15,16 is destroying the world. "Let the Lord be true, - supernaturally objectively so, and every man a liar" Rom. 5:3; Micah 7:15; Lev. 10:1-3; Hab. 2:20; Job 38:1ff. The preaching of Christ is as high as the heavens above the preaching of men, exceeding abundantly greater than we ever could have imagined Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20ff. We sowed every wind of the doctrine of men into the wind, now we reap the whirlwind, as the words of the heavenly Father, are also for this perverse generation, "This is my beloved son in Who I am well pleased, "Hear Him!"




