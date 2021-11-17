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Weaponized DOJ
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62 views • November 17, 2021
Armed Agents Will Enforce The Left's Radical Ideology
* We have a good idea where America is headed.
* If you disagree with the [Bidan] regime, they now see you as a terrorist.
* The FBI is using the Patriot Act to crack down on dissenting parents.
* A whole lot more conduct will become ‘criminal’.
* There is no punishment for enforcing the leftists’ will.
* It’s OK to harass a (conservative) U.S. senator; and crime is being ignored in Dem-led cities.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 October 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6275759465001
* We have a good idea where America is headed.
* If you disagree with the [Bidan] regime, they now see you as a terrorist.
* The FBI is using the Patriot Act to crack down on dissenting parents.
* A whole lot more conduct will become ‘criminal’.
* There is no punishment for enforcing the leftists’ will.
* It’s OK to harass a (conservative) U.S. senator; and crime is being ignored in Dem-led cities.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 October 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6275759465001
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