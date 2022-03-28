In a quarantined residential community, a resident quarreled with a man with a red sleeve band (residential community management staff) , then the resident began to beat him with an iron objects.

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The long-term dehumanizing quarantine and management has brought a lot of inconvenience to the residents’ lives and even led to many serious secondary disasters, which people can no longer tolerate and many have started to rebel against these unreasonable regulations