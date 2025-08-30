⚡️Iran JUST revealed identities of Israeli drone operators behind 12-day war bombings

⚡️ Iran JUST revealed identities of Israeli drone operators behind 12-day war bombings

Even details of their FAMILIES now known to Iran’s intelligence

Place of residence EXPOSED as well.

Israel’s Defense Minister Katz: ‘This is only the BEGINNING’

Says BIBLICAL ‘plague of the firstborn’ has been inflicted

Yemen confirms senior officials killed in Israeli attack

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz:

“The day before yesterday, we delivered an unprecedented knockout blow to the top security-political leadership of the Houthi terror organization in Yemen, in a daring and brilliant IDF operation.

The Houthi Prime Minister, most of his ministers, and other senior officials were eliminated or injured.

I warned that after the ‘Plague of Darkness’ would come the ‘Plague of the Firstborn’ and now we have carried out that warning.

The fate of Yemen is the fate of Tehran—and this is only the beginning. The Houthis will learn the hard way that whoever threatens and harms Israel will be struck sevenfold, and they will not decide when this ends.

We will continue to pursue an offensive policy on all fronts with a clear and sharp message: ‘If someone comes to kill you, rise early and kill him first.’”



