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"The Assignation" by Edgar Allan Poe
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31 views • December 06, 2021
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Stay for me there! I will not fail.
To meet thee in that hollow vale.
(Exequy on the death of his wife, by Henry King, Bishop of Chichester.)
The picture used is "Il ponte dei sospiri" by nucce, licensed for reuse under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2148/2148-h/2148-h.htm#chap2.14
Stay for me there! I will not fail.
To meet thee in that hollow vale.
(Exequy on the death of his wife, by Henry King, Bishop of Chichester.)
The picture used is "Il ponte dei sospiri" by nucce, licensed for reuse under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2148/2148-h/2148-h.htm#chap2.14
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