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BLESSINGS FOR TRUSTING GOD: Jeremiah 17:7-8, 20210214
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61 views • February 14, 2021
Sunday, February 14, 2021:
FCG Sermon: Blessings for Trusting GOD: Trusting and Obeying GOD when we encounter issues in our personal, health, spiritual, and physical life because GOD assures us that He will protect and bless us. Jeremiah 17:7-8; Deut 11:8; 13:3-4; 6:5; Psalm 1:1-3,6, 2:12; 34:8; 37:3,5-8; Exodus 20:1-17; Prov 3:5-8; 16:20; Isaiah 6:10; 53:3-5; Psalm 107:19-21; Matt 8:5-11; 9"20-22
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with FCG Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST: Contact us: [email protected]
FCG Sermon: Blessings for Trusting GOD: Trusting and Obeying GOD when we encounter issues in our personal, health, spiritual, and physical life because GOD assures us that He will protect and bless us. Jeremiah 17:7-8; Deut 11:8; 13:3-4; 6:5; Psalm 1:1-3,6, 2:12; 34:8; 37:3,5-8; Exodus 20:1-17; Prov 3:5-8; 16:20; Isaiah 6:10; 53:3-5; Psalm 107:19-21; Matt 8:5-11; 9"20-22
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with FCG Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST: Contact us: [email protected]
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