Bug In Apartment base

The REALITY of apartment prepping and CITY prepping (if you want to live)

https://www.brighteon.com/3828416f-b05e-43dd-bb1b-27f79f3668b1



















This is a video response to the video above.



Most apartments may be unsuitable, but anything is possible. Located in rural suburb Québec. Population small houses and quadplexes. 2 km from mainstream society (major outlets and groceries ect...) but maybe 5 km from fishing, forests, farms. Set up for if real pandemic occurs.

