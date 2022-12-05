Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bug In Apartment base
240 views
channel image
Sons of Adams
Published Yesterday |

The REALITY of apartment prepping and CITY prepping (if you want to live)

https://www.brighteon.com/3828416f-b05e-43dd-bb1b-27f79f3668b1





This is a video response to the video above.

Most apartments may be unsuitable, but anything is possible. Located in rural suburb Québec.  Population small houses and quadplexes.  2 km from mainstream society (major outlets and groceries ect...) but maybe 5 km from fishing, forests, farms.  Set up for if real pandemic occurs. 

Keywords
newssciencefoodprepperpreppingsurvivalinfunsurvivevirusoutaffordablebugapartment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket