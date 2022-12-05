Bug In Apartment base

The REALITY of apartment prepping and CITY prepping (if you want to live)
https://www.brighteon.com/3828416f-b05e-43dd-bb1b-27f79f3668b1
This is a video response to the video above.
Most apartments may be unsuitable, but anything is possible. Located in rural suburb Québec. Population small houses and quadplexes. 2 km from mainstream society (major outlets and groceries ect...) but maybe 5 km from fishing, forests, farms. Set up for if real pandemic occurs.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.