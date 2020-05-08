RIDICULOUS: JUDGE SENTENCES DALLAS HAIR SALON OWNER TO 7 DAYS IN JAIL - 1918-9A

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Episode #1918 - Wednesday - May 06, 2020 - 6A
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/wFHt7EtNRAs
A Dallas salon owner who has continued offering services despite a citation, cease-and-desist letter and a restraining order was sentenced on Monday to seven days in jail. In Tuesday afternoon’s hearing, Dallas Civil District Judge Eric Moyé also ordered her to pay thousands in fines for refusing to shut down her salon in violation of shelter in place orders… …Luther took the stand saying she had to open out of necessity. “I have no choice. I need to feed my family and my stylists could not feed their families,” RIDICULOUS: JUDGE SENTENCES DALLAS HAIR SALON OWNER TO 7 DAYS IN JAIL – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/FQmN30qDDpm
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