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Dr. Carrie Madej with Dr. Andrew Kaufman on hydrogel, and vaccine programs
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282 views • November 30, 2020
Dr Madej goes into detail why she became an activist after dealing with corrupt goverment health officals and how even in her own medical training she questioned the moral of some professors. Other topics in this video include: nanotechnology & internaction with the Internet of Things, neurotoxins, vaccine that caused infertility, human genome project and how nanoparticles were found in past vaccines.
In the interview, the following report was mentioned:
https://www.corbettreport.com/will-genetically-modified-humans-be-patented-qfc-064/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bvtz3iNTx60
In the interview, the following report was mentioned:
https://www.corbettreport.com/will-genetically-modified-humans-be-patented-qfc-064/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bvtz3iNTx60
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