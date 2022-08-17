Fear Porn: From CovAids to Climate Hustle | Episode 24

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Liberty Man exposes the climate change hustle as just another globalist scam to create a rigged industry while shutting down normal human activities. Clay Clark joins the show to share insights about the globalist New World Order and discusses his thoughts with Liberty Man about where we are in the timeline of events. Paul Wittenberger and Liberty Man take calls in the third segment and look at some propaganda about the Trump-miracle Covid shots.
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