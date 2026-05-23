TCR#1180 STEVEN D KELLEY #488 MAY-21-2026. World Vs The Mafia

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Former CIA/NSA contractor
Whistle Blower
Steven D. Kelley informs us:
The Getty Museum, Los Angeles
is a National Security Agency (NSA) Base.
An actual Nazi Templar Fortress.
Controlled by a shadowy elite force of
Nazi-type spies who built, run, serve, hide & protect these special facilities called DUMBS, or Deep Underground Military Bases.
These underground bases are connected to each other by a system of Magnetic Levitation Trains and vacuum technology. Vacuum lowers air drag, allowing trains very high speeds.