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Why Atheists + Devout Christians React to IRAN Getting Nukes Very Differently; Near Death Experience
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28 views • December 26, 2020
Why Atheists and devout Christians React to near death Experiences very differently and how exactly it relates to Iran getting the Nuclear Bomb.
#atheists #iran #religion
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#atheists #iran #religion
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