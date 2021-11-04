BIDEN DOUBLES DOWN: 'YOUR JAB OR YOUR JOB!'

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Seemingly unaware of the pummeling his party took at the polls this week, President Biden is doubling down on his "mandate" that American workers must take the covid shot or be fired. Lockdown politicians from Seattle to Virginia were tossed out - even almost the lockdown governor of New Jersey - by the same voters Biden has declared war on. Meanwhile, in formerly lockdown Canada Ontario and Quebec announced an end to mandatory vaccines for health workers.